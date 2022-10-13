Wealth Architects LLC Sells 10,449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 825,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 145,415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,392 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

