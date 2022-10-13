Wealth Architects LLC Sells 297 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,417,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $21,559,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.96. 105,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.83. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.