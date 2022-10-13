Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0543 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $67.00 million and $558,578.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,065,509,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,233,754,860 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,065,446,889 with 1,233,692,454 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05710168 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $416,657.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network."

