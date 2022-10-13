XLMedia (LON:XLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 490912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.25).

XLMedia Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.06 million and a PE ratio of 935.00.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

