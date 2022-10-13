Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $215,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hologic by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Hologic Trading Up 4.0 %

Hologic stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

