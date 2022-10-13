Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 2,900 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. 60,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,078. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

