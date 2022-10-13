Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.24

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 4877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2246 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.