Zambesigold Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $64.84 million and approximately $125,162.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesigold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zambesigold has a current supply of 177,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zambesigold is 0.712068 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $129,145.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zambesigold.co.za/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

