10,314 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

IBM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.55. 66,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

