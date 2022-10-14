14,325 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.28. 171,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

