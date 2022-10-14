16,072 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

GILD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 207,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,689. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.