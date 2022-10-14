2,201 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $54,184,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,435. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $299.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.