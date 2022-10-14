22,083 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

