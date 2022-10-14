26,741 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,741 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

DVN traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 245,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

