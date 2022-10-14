35,191 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 595.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 331,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,670,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 77,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 193,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

