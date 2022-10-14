4,304 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 214,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,862. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

