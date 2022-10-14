Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Decreased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 627,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 228,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.5% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.85. 137,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

