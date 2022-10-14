Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AGD stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

