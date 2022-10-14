Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AGD stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $12.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.