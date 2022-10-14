abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FCO opened at $4.52 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

