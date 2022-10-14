abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $571.92

Shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.92 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 515.35 ($6.23). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.40), with a volume of 6,363 shares changing hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The company has a market cap of £65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 564.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 571.04.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.