Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

In other Acrow Formwork and Construction Services news, insider Steven Boland 1,067,287 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; cuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

