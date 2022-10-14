Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $426.74.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,706. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day moving average of $387.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

