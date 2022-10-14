AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.83

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AdvanSix Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,153,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

