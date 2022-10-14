aelf One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.26 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $64.77 million and $5.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008994 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,254,854 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

