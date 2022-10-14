Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 59.0% in September

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANNSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($159.18) to €133.00 ($135.71) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.