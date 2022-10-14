Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 1,224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

