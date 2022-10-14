ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Cut to €39.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.50 ($44.39) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.