Albion Financial Group UT Sells 7,428 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,937 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 531,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 262,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,224 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

