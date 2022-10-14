Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 82.1% in September

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ASTL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 777,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.