Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Alianza Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

