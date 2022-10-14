Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $112.70 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $112.70 million and $1.22 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.28 or 0.01408659 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004979 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00024243 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00043335 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.01614150 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

