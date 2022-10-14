Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.18. 881,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,875,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

