Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

