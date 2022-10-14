American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

