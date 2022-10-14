Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $234.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

