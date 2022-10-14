Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 271 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.55 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

