Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 747 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Trading Down 3.8 %

AXP traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.22. 163,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

