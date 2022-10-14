Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $313,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 220,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

