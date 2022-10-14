Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TJX traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

