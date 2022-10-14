Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $42.15 on Friday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMDUF. Barclays upgraded Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

