Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.