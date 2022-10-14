Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $100.73

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile



Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

