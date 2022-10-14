Anika Therapeutics’ (ANIK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

