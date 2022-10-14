Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 54.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 39.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.