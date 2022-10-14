Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.68.

AMAT traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 710,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

