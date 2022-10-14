Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

SHW traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $202.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,819. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.