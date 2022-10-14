Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.81. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

