Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $38.60 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,411 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after buying an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 586,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,499. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

