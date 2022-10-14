Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 43,777 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 760,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

