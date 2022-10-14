ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $5,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

